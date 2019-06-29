LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) – More than 100 graduates got to turn their tassels on Friday night.
It was graduation night for the students of Turning Point Education Center in Linton, Indiana.
The center awards certificates in welding, certified nursing assistants, teaching assistants, and high school diplomas.
Graduates got to hear from Senator Todd Young during the commencement address.
Graduates range in age from 17 to 67.
The room was filled with family and friends celebrating their achievements.
67-year-old Marcella House got to share her story with the crowd.
She hopes to show there’s no limit on receiving an education.
“I didn't think I’d make it this far ever," House says. "If it’s a high school diploma no matter what age you are. Just get it. God will help you get it.”
House doesn’t plan on stopping now. She is considering attending Ivy Tech for additional classes.
Related Content
- Turning Point Education Center celebrates 100+ graduates
- NAACP turns 100
- Local Masonic group celebrates 100 years
- Adult Education Graduation Ceremony held in Terre Haute
- Vigo County high schools celebrate 2019 graduates in weekend ceremonies
- Local health center celebrations National Health Center Week
- Community celebrates local historical figures speech after 100 years
- FSA Counseling Center receives check from 100 Guys Who Give
- Terre Haute North graduate attending West Point hurt in deadly crash
- New graduation options without ISTEP