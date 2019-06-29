Turning Point Education Center celebrates 100+ graduates

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) – More than 100 graduates got to turn their tassels on Friday night.

It was graduation night for the students of Turning Point Education Center in Linton, Indiana.

The center awards certificates in welding, certified nursing assistants, teaching assistants, and high school diplomas.

Graduates got to hear from Senator Todd Young during the commencement address.

Graduates range in age from 17 to 67.

The room was filled with family and friends celebrating their achievements.

67-year-old Marcella House got to share her story with the crowd.

She hopes to show there’s no limit on receiving an education.

“I didn't think I’d make it this far ever," House says. "If it’s a high school diploma no matter what age you are. Just get it. God will help you get it.”

House doesn’t plan on stopping now. She is considering attending Ivy Tech for additional classes.