After nearly a decade, the first phase of Terre Haute's Turn to the River project set to begin

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Turn to the River project is ready to launch. Organizers have been working to get to this point for nearly a decade.

Their goal? To reconnect Terre Haute's downtown with the Wabash River through public art and design.

There are several phases to the 'Turn to the River' project and the first phase is about to begin. It will add a sculpture and celebration area between the city hall and the courthouse.

City and county officials, legislators, and representatives from art spaces were all in attendance for the launch of this project.

"The area here between the courthouse and city hall will be the first step in this improvement. An art sculpture things that will change the dynamic of this government campus and make it a destination and a place where people might want to come," says Mayor Duke Bennett.

Greg Goode of the Wabash River Regional Development Authority says this project has more than $700,000 invested in it. And it's deeper than just art.

"We can uplift our community using art and sculpture to enhance our quality of place which we think will help attract attention to our community and help build the population," says Goode.

He says Terre Haute's location is perfect and this project should bring folks in from all over.

"We are in a very strong place to attract people from Illinois to not only visit Terre Haute and spend money in Terre Haute we hope they will relocate and come and work in Indiana and in our community," Goode told us.

They will tackle the heavily trafficked area between city hall and the courthouse first.

"This space, in particular, has so many purposes. It's used by so many employees that work between city hall and the courthouse. It's a place where people are going into court and they need a rest.. a green space to have those moments of reflection," says Mary Kramer the Executive Director of Art Spaces.

Overall community leaders say everyone will benefit from this expansion.

"We want to do as many things as we can to make those who live here, things for them to enjoy visitors and students who come here to see that we're progressing and doing those types of things that will make this a place you talk about and want to be apart of," says Mayor Duke Bennett.

Learn more about the project here.