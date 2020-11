TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual event will look a little different this year because of the pandemic.

This year's Turkey Trot will still happen. The fun begins on Thursday morning at 9:00.

Organizers have working with the health department to keep people safe. People taking part in the event will be socially distanced, and wear masks.

Because of COVID-19, there will not be an awards ceremony this year.

If you don't feel comfortable taking part in-person you can participate virtually.

