Turkey Run State Park welcomes visitors for a "wintry" hike.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It will be a fantastic weekend to head on out to Turkey Run State Park in Parke County, Indiana. Turkey Run offers exciting views especially this time of the year. From icicle chandeliers to frozen waterfalls. The park has something for everyone.

In January and February, Turkey Run has offered guests an "Ice" Hike every Saturday. In January, the park did not see as much snow or freezing temperatures. However, February has had more wintry weather to give visitors a more wintry view.

With the recent cold snap in the Wabash Valley, many waterfalls have frozen over making way for beautiful structures. But with the warmer weather expected this weekend, the "Ice" Hike has turned into a normal hike.

Due to the pandemic, Turkey Run has had limited spots for each hike. And unfortunately, there are not any spots available for the guided hike this Saturday, February 26.

Interpretive Naturalist Aaron Douglass does say, however, all are welcome to come hike and there may still be some signs of winter in the park. "So you'd still be able to see some and you might be able to do it in short sleeves which is kind of unique. And in any of the canyons, they don't get a whole lot of light in there so there is still going to be some ice. It's just going to be disappearing quickly."

Even since there is not any space open for the guided hike Saturday, anyone can still come out to the park and enjoy the sights and warmer weather.

Douglass says the park has been very busy over the last week. Just be sure to bring your boots since trails will be muddy and come early.

For more information on upcoming events at Turkey Run State Park, you can visit www.in.gov/dnr/parklake.