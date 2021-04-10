Turkey Run State Park 'Spring Wildflower Stroll'

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the warm weather and sunshine the Wabash Valley has experienced, wildflowers are getting to full bloom.

Turkey Run State Park will be hosting a “Spring Wildflower Stroll” on Saturdays and Sundays. Guests will have the chance to join a Naturalist to learn more about the wildflowers that grow within the park.

You’ll see flowers like bluebells, spring beauties, as well as different types of violets.

News 10 spoke with the Interpretive Naturalist at Turkey Run, Aaron Douglass, and he explains that this is his favorite time of year. But the most exciting part is happening soon. He gives us a little insight of where the best places to look for wildflowers within the park.

"The suspension bridge, which you can see behind me, and then over on trail 5 where you are down on the flood plain of Sugar Creek. Those are just two fantastic places. There's just not much that looks better than the carpet of bluebells moving a little bit in the wind!"

Guests are urged to sign up online. But walk-ups are welcome. Douglass mentions, however, that if you plan to visit on the weekend expect more wait times and a busier park.

For more information on upcoming events at Turkey Run State Park, visit www.in.gov/dnr.

Or you can visit their Facebook page at, www.facebook.com/TurkeyRunandShades/.