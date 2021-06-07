Turkey Run State Park to delay the opening of their pool

TURKEY RUN STATE PARK, Ind. (WTHI) - Many pools are open throughout the Wabash Valley but a more popular pool is remaining closed.

Due to a delay of repair parts and a lack of available lifeguards, Turkey Run State Park's pool will remain closed at least until June 11th.

Normally the pool is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. But Turkey Run officials said the date in June could be pushed back.

For the latest updates, you can visit the DNR's Turkey Run website at www.in.gov/dnr/state-parks/parks-lakes/turkey-run-state-park/.