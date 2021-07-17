Turkey Run State Park offers Planetarium Program

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Stargazers and space lovers have a chance to get up close and learn about our night skies.

Turkey Run State Park in Parke County is hosting its Planetarium Program. During July, the program runs every weekday at 2:00 PM and on the weekends there are two showings that take place at 11:00 AM then again at 2:00 PM.

The park has had its planetarium since 1986 when the Nature Center was built.

Aaron Douglass, the Interpretive Naturalist at Turkey Run and Shades State Park says this program has always been a favorite for their guests.

"Once we turn the stars on that's usually when you start hearing some ooh's and ahh's from people, some excitement and people really enjoy being able to look up there. It's kind of a simplified version of our night sky."

Because of light pollution, due to cities, in many areas across the Wabash Valley, Douglass says having the planetarium really showcases what you may not be able to see on a clear night.

