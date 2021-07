TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A local business is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Turbines Inc. is the oldest tenant at the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

The company hosted an event on Friday to mark the accomplishment.

Turbines Inc. works on airplane engines for the agricultural sector.

The company services engines on a global level. But, those in charge tell News 10 that Indiana's Business Structure makes Terre Haute a smart economic choice.