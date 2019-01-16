Tuesday night fire at Terre Haute home made worse because of the wind

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have more details on a Tuesday night house fire in Terre Haute.
Officials told News 10 the fire started in the kitchen of the Center Street home.
It happened around 6:00 Tuesday night.
The one and a half story house was fully engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived.
A smoke alarm alerted a mom and her son of the fire.
They were able to escape the home without any injuries.
We were told the wind was a factor, causing minor damage to a nearby home.
