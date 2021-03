WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - March 30 is World Bipolar Day. The day was set to take place on Vincent Van Gogh's birthday, who was said to have bipolar disorder.

According to the International Society for Bipolar Disorders, over 60 million people worldwide are impacted.

This is a day health officials want to bring awareness to this condition along with eliminating any misconception people may have.

If you or a loved one has the disorder, click here to learn more about getting help.