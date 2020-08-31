Tuesday is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day - here's how you can help on Election Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - National Poll Worker Recruitment Day is Tuesday, and Vigo County wants your help.

Because of the pandemic, county officials are worried they will not have enough poll workers for the November election.

Those with the Vigo County Voter Registration Office say they're taking every precaution necessary to keep voters and poll workers safe.

As of right now, they're looking to recruit at least 100 poll workers for each party.

Specific duties and compensation for poll workers vary, but all include welcoming voters, verifying registrations, and directing voters to ballot scanners.

If you are interested and want to learn more, call the registration office in Vigo County at 812-462-3393.