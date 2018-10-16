Clear

Tuesday afternoon house fire caused ruled as electrical

Fire officials have determined the cause of a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Terre Haute.

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 4:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire officials have determined the cause of a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Terre Haute.

The fire started just after 2:00 at a home on South 9th Street.

According to fire investigators with the Terre Haute Fire Department, the cause of the fire appears to be electrical.

Nobody was home when the fire started.

