Trunk-or-Treat event draws in dozens of families

The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department held the Unhaunted Happenings Trunk-or-Treat Saturday evening. Kids got to score some candy from several city departments and organizations and show off their Halloween costumes.

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 7:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Wabash Valley kiddos got to show off their Halloween costumes while scoring some yummy treats.

The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department held the Unhaunted Happenings Trunk-or-Treat Saturday evening.

The fun kicked off at Deming Park.

The kids got to score some candy from several city departments and organizations.

It's a new way to draw in the community.

"Not only is it a safe place for them to bring their children to do trick or treating, it's something new and it brings everybody out together to enjoy the trick or treating plus other activites," said Ashley Taylor, Director of Recreation.

This was the first year for the Trunk-or-Treat event.

Organizers said they had a great turn out and plan to do it again next year.

