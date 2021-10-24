Trunk or Treat and Fall Fest makes a return to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Trunk or Treat and Fall Festival was back for another year of Halloween fun!

There's no surpirse that there were trunks full of treats, as well as a free meal for the community!

The event also included bouncey houses for the kids, corn hole, and live music for all to boogey!

Organizers say it feels great to be able to share some spooky season spirit with the community.

"Enjoy being with eachother after these last couple of years having to be sheltered and not being able to interact. It's just a great way to lift our spirits I guess," Children's Director Breanna Gile said.

Organizers say even though the event had to be moved inside due to the rainy weather -- it didn't put a damper on the good times.