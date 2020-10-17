Trunk-Or-Treating drive thru style

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation department hosted this Trunk-or-Treating drive-thru.

This will be the department's only Halloween event this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Instead of people walking, everyone stayed in vehicles and drove to spots throughout Deming park where they could get candy.

Many people got in line for tricks and treats!

"They're excited to come through and see all of this. It's the best of both worlds from what we can do at this time," said

People could still get in costume, they were just encouraged to stay in cars to limit contact with others.