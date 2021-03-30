Clear

Trump’s heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run

When former President Donald Trump was asked to list those he considers the future leaders of the Republican Party, he quickly rattled off names including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz. Conspicuously absent from the list: Mike Pence.

Posted: Mar 30, 2021 12:42 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — When former President Donald Trump was asked to list those he considers the future leaders of the Republican Party, he quickly rattled off names including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz. Conspicuously absent from the list: Mike Pence.

The former vice president is steadily reentering public life as he eyes a potential run for the White House in 2024. He’s joining conservative organizations, writing op-eds, delivering speeches and launching an advocacy group that will focus on promoting the Trump administration’s accomplishments.

But Trump’s neglect in mentioning Pence during a podcast interview earlier this month signals the former vice president’s unique challenge. For someone who built a reputation as one of Trump’s most steadfast supporters, Pence is now viewed with suspicion among many Republicans for observing his constitutional duty in January to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration, a decision that still has Trump fuming.

To prevail in a Republican presidential primary, Pence may have to reinforce his loyalty to Trump while defending his decisions during the final days of the administration when the president falsely alleged widespread voter fraud, contributing to a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. If anyone can achieve this awkward balance, some Republicans say, it’s Pence.

“Anybody who can pull off an endorsement of Ted Cruz and become Donald Trump’s vice presidential nominee should not be counted out,” said Republican strategist Alice Stewart, who worked for Cruz’s 2016 presidential campaign when Pence endorsed him. “He has a way of splitting hairs and threading the needle that has paid off in the past.”

Pence aides generally brush off talk of the next presidential election. They insist he is focused on his family and next year’s midterm elections, when Republicans are well positioned to regain at least one chamber of Congress. Allies argue that, over time, the anger will subside.

“I think 2024’s a long time away and if Mike Pence runs for president he will appeal to the Republican base in a way that will make him a strong contender,” said Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, who chairs the conservative Republican Study Committee and has already endorsed a Pence 2024 run. “If and when Mike Pence steps back up to the plate, I think he will have strong appeal among Republicans nationwide.”

Pence declined to comment for this story. For their part, Trump aides warn against reading too much into the omission during the podcast interview.

“That was not an exclusive list,” said Trump adviser Jason Miller. Still, Trump continued to deride Pence in the interview, falsely claiming Pence had the authority to unilaterally overturn the results of the election, even though he did not.

Trump has not said whether he will seek the White House again in 2024. If he doesn’t, other Republicans are making clear they won’t cede the race to Pence. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for instance, is already visiting the critical primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

Since leaving office in January, Pence, who served as Indiana’s governor and a member of Congress before being tapped as Trump’s running mate, has kept a lower profile. He’s pieced together a portfolio aimed at maintaining influence, paying the bills and laying the groundwork for an expected presidential run.

He’s forged a partnerships with the conservative Heritage Foundation and has even been discussed as a potential president of the organization, according to two people familiar with the discussions. He’s joined the Young America’s Foundation and a top speakers’ bureau, penned an op-ed for the Daily Signal in which he perpetuated falsehoods about the 2020 election, and recently toured a Christian relief organization in North Carolina. He will make his first public speech since leaving office next month at the Palmetto Family Council’s annual fundraiser in South Carolina, another crucial primary state.

Pence has also discussed writing a book, according to aides, has been in continued conversation with his evangelical allies, and plans to spend much of the next two years helping Republican candidates as they try to reclaim House and Senate majorities in 2022. He’s also planning to launch an advocacy organization that aides and allies say will give him a platform to defend the Trump administration’s record and push back on the current president’s policies as he tries to merge the traditional conservative movement with Trumpism.

“He’s doing what he needs to be doing to lay the groundwork in the event he wants to set up an exploratory committee,” Stewart said. “You have to make money, lay the groundwork, gauge the support and then pull the trigger.”

Pence’s allies see him as the natural Trump heir, someone who can keep his base engaged while winning back suburban voters who left the party in droves during the Trump era.

“Obviously Mike Pence has a very different persona, a very different tone. That probably is an understatement,” said former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, a longtime friend who now leads the Young America’s Foundation. “As long as he can still talk about the things that Trump voters care about, but do so in a way that’s more reflective of kind of a Midwesterner, that I think ... would be attractive to those voters.”

Skeptics, meanwhile, see another old, milquetoast white man saddled with Trump’s baggage, but without his charisma. For these critics, Pence is a sycophant who debased himself for four years to avoid Trump’s wrath — only to take the blame when Trump insisted, wrongly, that Pence could unilaterally overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The anger at Pence took a dangerously personal turn on Jan. 6 when rioters paraded through the Capitol chanting “Hang Mike Pence” as a mob outside set up a makeshift gallows. During Trump’s impeachment trial for sparking the insurrection, video was presented showing Pence being rushed to safety, sheltering in an office with his family just 100 feet from the rioters.

Signs that many in the GOP still hold Pence responsible for losing the election have dotted the highway in many Trump strongholds, where masking tape and markers block out his name on Trump-Pence flags and lawn signs.

Meanwhile, others, like Pompeo, are trying to claim the Trump mantle without as much baggage.

“In many ways I think his future’s in Trump’s hands,” longtime Republican pollster Whit Ayres said of Pence. If Trump publicly praises Pence as a loyal lieutenant, Ayers said, he can see him being a viable candidate. But if Trump continues to publicly blame Pence for their loss in November, “he’s toast,” Ayres said.

In the meantime, Pence has tried to project the impression that he and the former president have mended fences, referencing their conversations at a meeting last month with members of the conservative Republican Study Committee. Pence and Trump have spoken multiple times since leaving office, according to aides for both men.

“He was very complementary of President Trump and he told us that he and President Trump had been talking and reminiscing about the great accomplishments of the administration and all of that,” said Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., who attended.

While Johnson acknowledged the tensions during the final days of the administration “obviously adds a degree of difficulty” for Pence, he argued that the former vice president could overcome trepidation with a focus on Trump’s policy achievements.

“He helped achieve those and so lays claim to that legacy,” Johnson said.

“I think if he does get in he’s a viable candidate,” added Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina, whose endorsement could provide Pence with a boost if he becomes a candidate. “He’s a force to be reckoned with.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 70°
Paris
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 69°
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
Warmer and Breezy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

How you can help provide free produce to Vigo County.

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm! High: 71

Image

TRE WILLIAMS TRANSFERS

Image

WOODSON BACK AT IU

Image

Eat in the Streets could be coming back to downtown Terre Haute

Image

National Mom and Pop Business Owner Day

Image

As Vigo County sex offenders start having to pay to be on the registry, the sheriff says the process

Image

Why should you get the second COVID-19 vaccine?

Image

Greene County and the COVID-19 vaccine

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1239502

Reported Deaths: 23527
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4958589636
DuPage814871231
Will68246941
Lake62024950
Kane52683745
Winnebago29165452
Madison29129502
St. Clair26562492
McHenry25501272
Champaign18944135
Peoria18366273
Sangamon16914227
McLean15500165
Tazewell14351244
Rock Island13624296
Kankakee12967192
Kendall1161890
LaSalle11242226
Macon9849188
Vermilion8858122
DeKalb8618117
Adams8077115
Williamson7032125
Whiteside6263156
Boone608471
Clinton566489
Coles541394
Grundy540169
Ogle537679
Knox5113135
Jackson473162
Effingham455971
Macoupin448681
Henry448460
Livingston439279
Marion4355114
Franklin426069
Stephenson425979
Monroe419190
Jefferson4064118
Randolph403482
Woodford397361
Lee369047
Morgan368379
Montgomery359571
Logan345354
Bureau341078
Christian340071
Fulton324750
Perry311059
Fayette308854
Iroquois284063
Jersey255448
Douglas251635
Saline241850
McDonough241242
Lawrence236624
Union222639
Shelby220436
Crawford205324
Bond193724
Cass192524
Pike173450
Clark172132
Wayne170649
Hancock170030
Richland167939
Warren167945
Jo Daviess167722
White164525
Ford163846
Carroll163035
Edgar163039
Washington160925
Moultrie153025
Clay145442
Greene140232
Piatt139014
Johnson137214
Mason134141
Wabash133012
De Witt132323
Mercer131733
Massac130737
Cumberland126219
Menard11319
Jasper112917
Marshall91417
Hamilton80215
Schuyler6865
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55423
Edwards54012
Henderson51614
Calhoun5052
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4514
Putnam4313
Hardin35912
Pope2983
Out of IL10
Unassigned02271

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 684733

Reported Deaths: 13028
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion933811693
Lake49880920
Allen37644663
Hamilton33344403
St. Joseph32041526
Elkhart26235427
Vanderburgh21710389
Tippecanoe20806210
Johnson17005369
Porter16557292
Hendricks16309307
Clark12408187
Madison12036333
Vigo11967241
Monroe10866166
LaPorte10219202
Delaware10096182
Howard9396209
Kosciusko8806112
Bartholomew7692151
Hancock7675135
Warrick7578155
Floyd7409174
Wayne6775196
Grant6627165
Boone636098
Morgan6263135
Dubois6022115
Cass5603102
Marshall5596107
Dearborn558473
Henry550599
Noble523580
Jackson478967
Shelby470295
Lawrence4255117
Harrison420669
Gibson419387
Montgomery407785
Clinton405353
DeKalb397181
Miami367165
Huntington366779
Whitley362840
Knox360088
Steuben349757
Putnam346660
Wabash341377
Adams332451
Ripley330466
Jasper330246
White302554
Jefferson300778
Daviess287498
Decatur275692
Wells275579
Fayette275059
Greene266885
Posey265633
Scott255652
Clay246844
LaGrange246470
Randolph230679
Spencer225431
Jennings222046
Washington221629
Sullivan205941
Fountain205544
Starke194352
Owen188056
Fulton185639
Jay182828
Carroll180320
Perry177336
Orange173752
Rush167224
Vermillion163943
Franklin163035
Tipton157442
Parke142316
Blackford129629
Pike129034
Pulaski110545
Newton100133
Brown96740
Crawford95813
Benton93013
Martin81615
Warren77515
Switzerland7648
Union68910
Ohio54711
Unassigned0406