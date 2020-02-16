Clear

Trump taking in Daytona 500 before heading West

President Donald Trump will give the command for drivers at the Daytona 500 to start their engines Sunday as he looks to win over NASCAR fans.

Posted: Feb 16, 2020 12:47 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump will give the command for drivers at the Daytona 500 to start their engines Sunday as he looks to win over NASCAR fans. And he will soon be off and running as well with a Western state swing that will take him to rallies planned in Phoenix, Las Vegas and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The trip is another demonstration of Trump’s willingness to campaign not just in conservative strongholds but in states that lean Democratic, particularly Colorado, where Republican Sen. Cory Gardner faces a tough reelection battle. Arizona is expected to be a key swing state in the presidential election with its growing population of Hispanic voters.

But first, Trump will bask in the appreciation of thousands of NASCAR fans, becoming the second president to attend the Daytona 500 after President George W. Bush, who also appeared at the race during his reelection year.

Trump’s reelection campaign will run a TV ad during the Fox broadcast of the race and fly an aerial banner near the speedway. About 100,000 people are expected to attend this year’s race and millions more will watch on television. About 9 million people took in last year’s race on television.

Trump tweeted Sunday morning: “Getting ready to go to the Daytona 500. Will be GREAT!”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: °
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 47°
Some sun today, rain moves in tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

NC Regional Champ

Image

Linton Regional Win

Image

Loogootee Regional Win

Image

Dueling Pianos event

Image

WBB ISU Drake

Image

Wash Regional Semis

Image

NV Regional Semis

Image

Linton Regional Semis

Image

Loog Regional Semis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax