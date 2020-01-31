Clear

Trump signs order aimed to combat human trafficking

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to combat human trafficking and online child exploitation in the administration's latest effort to curb the practices.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 2:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to combat human trafficking and online child exploitation in the administration's latest effort to curb the practices.

The order creates a new position within the domestic policy council that will be "solely devoted to combat human trafficking."

The position has not yet been filled but an administration official told reporters prior to the event that there is "no doubt that we will pick someone very good for the position."

"We've got a lot of interest in it with a lot of different areas of expertise. But we're not prepared to announce a name right now," the official said.

The effort has been spearheaded in large part by Ivanka Trump, the President's daughter and top adviser, who has made human trafficking one of her initiatives.

She delivered opening remarks at the two-hour summit at the White House Friday focused on the issue. The President also attended and made remarks, as well as survivors of human trafficking, Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General William Barr.

The order is the latest effort by the administration to curb human trafficking. Since taking office, the President has signed into law measures aimed at ending online sex and trafficking and held listening sessions with survivors and advocates at the White House alongside Ivanka Trump.

The order also calls for the State Department to create a government website for resources on combating human trafficking, including public outreach and training.

"We think this will be a great resource for victims, they'll have one place they can go to see what help they can receive but also law enforcement and nonprofits," an official told reporters.

The order also calls on federal agencies to work on recovery and prevention programs focused on human trafficking and child protection.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Light Snow Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Camp Navigate Community Challenge Saturday Feb 22nd Woodrow Wilson Middle School

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Grab your bathing suit! YMCA pool finally reopening its doors

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Rain/snow, cloudy. High: 42

Image

Ohio street blocked due to accident

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

United Way holds its annual meeting and says thank you to volunteers

Image

Three local business owners partner to break the stigma of direct sales

Image

"We've had more deaths this year than we've ever had starting out in a new year..." a call to keep o

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans