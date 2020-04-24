Clear

Trump signs $484 billion measure to aid employers, hospitals

President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion bill Friday to aid employers and hospitals under stress from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 50,000 Americans and devastated broad swaths of the economy.

Posted: Apr 24, 2020 1:55 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion bill Friday to aid employers and hospitals under stress from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 50,000 Americans and devastated broad swaths of the economy.

The bill is the latest effort by the federal government to help keep afloat businesses that have had to close or dramatically alter their operations as states try to slow the spread of the virus. Over the past five weeks, roughly 26 million people have filed for jobless aid, or about 1 in 6 U.S. workers.

Trump thanked Congress for “answering my call” to provide the critical assistance and said it was “a tremendous victory.” But easy passage of this aid installment belies a potentially bumpier path ahead for future legislation to address the crisis.

Trump said most of the funding in the bill would flow to small business through the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides money to small businesses to keep workers on their payroll.

“Great for small businesses, great for the workers,” Trump said.

The measure passed Congress almost unanimously Thursday as lawmakers gathered in Washington as a group for the first time since March 27. They followed stricter social distancing rules while seeking to prove they can do their work despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Lawmakers’ face masks and bandannas added a somber tone to their effort to aid a nation staggered by the health crisis and devastating economic costs of the pandemic.

“Millions of people out of work,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. “This is really a very, very, very sad day. We come to the floor with nearly 50,000 deaths, a huge number of people impacted, and the uncertainty of it all.”

Anchoring the bill is the Trump administration’s $250 billion request to replenish a fund to help small- and medium-size businesses with payroll, rent and other expenses. This program provides forgivable loans so businesses can continue paying workers while forced to stay closed for social distancing and stay-at-home orders.

The legislation contains $100 billion demanded by Democrats for hospitals and a nationwide testing program, along with $60 billion for small banks and an alternative network of community development banks that focus on development in urban neighborhoods and rural areas ignored by many lenders. There’s also $60 billion for small-business loans and grants delivered through the Small Business Administration’s existing disaster aid program.

Passage of more coronavirus relief is likely in the weeks ahead. Supporters are already warning that the business-backed Paycheck Protection Program will exhaust the new $250 billion almost immediately. Launched just weeks ago, the program quickly reached its lending limit after approving nearly 1.7 million loans. That left thousands of small businesses in limbo as they sought help.

Pelosi and allies said the next measure will distribute more relief to individuals, extend more generous jobless benefits into the fall, provide another round of direct payments to most people and help those who are laid off afford health insurance through COBRA.

Democrats tried to win another round of funding for state and local governments in Thursday’s bill but were rebuffed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who says he’s going to try pump the brakes on runaway deficit spending. McConnell says he doesn’t want to bail out Democratic-governed states for fiscal problems that predated the pandemic, but there’s plenty of demand for state fiscal relief among Republicans, too.

After the Senate passed the bill Tuesday, McConnell said Republicans would entertain no more coronavirus rescue legislation until the Senate returns to Washington in May. He promised rank-and-file Republicans greater say in the future legislation, rather than leaving it in the hands of bipartisan leaders.

Pelosi attacked McConnell for at first opposing adding any money to his original $250 billion package and saying cash-strapped states should be allowed to declare bankruptcy, a move that they currently cannot do and that would threaten a broad range of state services. McConnell’s comments provoked an outcry — including from GOP governors — and he later tempered his remarks.

The four coronavirus relief bills approved so far by Congress would deliver at least $2.4 trillion for business relief, testing and treatment, and direct payments to individuals and the unemployed, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The deficit is virtually certain to breach $3 trillion this year.

___

Associated Press writers Darlene Superville and Laurie Kellman contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 13680

Reported Deaths: 741
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4263214
Lake129257
Hamilton62441
Hendricks51820
Johnson45640
St. Joseph45410
Madison35134
Allen34327
Porter1935
Clark18811
Elkhart1853
Decatur17821
Boone16618
Hancock1517
Floyd1499
Bartholomew1467
LaPorte1445
Cass1381
Shelby1256
Morgan1244
Delaware1219
Monroe1185
Harrison1053
Grant1014
Jackson970
Vanderburgh961
Franklin917
Ripley863
Lawrence839
Howard754
Dearborn725
Warrick688
Jennings641
Vigo605
Tippecanoe592
Putnam534
Noble454
Greene444
Daviess386
Newton384
Orange384
Washington310
Wayne302
Henry291
Montgomery270
Miami270
Scott272
Marshall261
Jasper241
Kosciusko231
Owen221
Fayette224
Jefferson210
Rush211
Clinton201
Clay191
Knox180
LaGrange181
Steuben181
Dubois160
Whitley161
Tipton141
Brown141
Crawford130
DeKalb131
Switzerland130
Randolph122
Starke111
White110
Sullivan100
Wabash101
Parke90
Jay90
Fountain82
Posey80
Warren71
Adams71
Vermillion70
Carroll71
Blackford61
Wells60
Union60
Fulton60
Huntington62
Perry60
Martin60
Spencer50
Gibson50
Benton40
Ohio20
Pike10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 36934

Reported Deaths: 1688
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook245461072
Lake237989
DuPage1947103
Will1820110
Kane76437
McHenry39922
St. Clair31619
Kankakee28514
Rock Island2426
Winnebago2385
Unassigned2281
Madison22613
Kendall1574
Champaign974
Macon9310
McLean863
Jefferson751
Ogle711
Sangamon694
Randolph631
Monroe588
DeKalb561
Jackson506
Clinton490
Peoria462
Whiteside453
Boone416
LaSalle381
Jasper362
Henry320
Adams290
Grundy260
Christian264
Tazewell253
Macoupin240
Marion240
Montgomery211
Warren190
Livingston181
Lee180
Coles180
Williamson170
Knox160
Fayette151
Morgan141
Iroquois140
Stephenson130
Pulaski120
Douglas120
Jo Daviess110
Woodford111
Vermilion100
Jersey100
Bureau80
Crawford80
Franklin80
Piatt70
Washington70
Cass70
Carroll72
Mason60
Ford61
Mercer50
Effingham51
Union50
Logan40
Shelby40
Menard40
Hancock40
Bond41
Clark40
McDonough40
Marshall40
Johnson30
Massac30
Saline30
Hamilton20
Greene20
Gallatin20
Moultrie20
Cumberland20
Henderson20
Clay20
Richland20
Perry20
Alexander20
Lawrence20
White10
Wayne10
Wabash10
Pike10
Fulton10
Stark10
Schuyler10
Hardin10
De Witt10
Calhoun10
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Partly Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Teenager pens letter to cafe owner before temporary closure

Image

'I hate being away from them,' Local mother shares story of separation from kids because of COVID-19

Image

Consumer Alert: Work From Home Scams

Image

How To Compost

Image

How COVID-19 is impacting Terre Haute

Image

Friday: Patchy fog, partly sunny. High: 69

Image

Sarah Bryan

Image

Conversation with the Terre Haute Mayor Part 2

Image

Conversation with the Terre Haute Mayor Part 1

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak