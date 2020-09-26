Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump selects Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court

President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is nominating Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative federal appeals court judge, to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court.

Posted: Sep 26, 2020 5:10 PM
Updated: Sep 26, 2020 6:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is nominating Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative federal appeals court judge, to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court.

The expected nomination comes at a critical time in history, as the President openly questions the integrity of the upcoming election and has not committed to a peaceful transfer of power in the event he loses. He's repeatedly said that the Supreme Court needed to have all nine seats filled ahead of Election Day, in case the court needed to weigh in on the legality of mail-in ballots being sent to Americans across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. And several weighty cases loom on the immediate horizon, should she be confirmed as swiftly as Republicans hope, including one that could determine the fate of the Affordable Care Act.

Barrett was appointed by Trump to the US 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017 and advocates on the right have backed her nomination because of her writings on faith and the law. The 7th Circuit is based in Chicago and covers cases from Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. If her Senate confirmation is successful before the November election, the appointment would mark Trump's third US Supreme Court pick in one presidential term, cementing a conservative stronghold in the court for a generation.

Barrett graduated from -- and now works part-time as a professor at -- Notre Dame Law School. She once worked as a former law clerk to the late right-wing beacon Justice Antonin Scalia. The 48-year-old mother of seven was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and now lives in South Bend, Indiana, with her husband Jesse M. Barrett.

Following Ginsburg's death last week, Trump expressed eagerness to appoint her replacement, arguing that he had a constitutional duty to fill her seat and committed to appointing a female nominee. Barrett will be the fifth woman ever appointed to the court and second conservative, if confirmed.

In the week Trump deliberated his latest Supreme Court choice, Barrett, once a finalist for the Supreme Court spot that went to Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, emerged as the favorite among his shortlist, after meeting with the President at the White House, according to sources familiar.

Barrett's Senate nomination process is set to begin swiftly as conservatives aim to seat her before Election Day.

Two Republican senators have said they do not support voting on the nomination of a Supreme Court justice ahead of the election, but now that Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney has signaled that he is on board with moving ahead with a vote, Barrett's likely to be confirmed barring any potential missteps.

Legal philosophy
Since joining the appellate bench, Barrett has been a cautious jurist, plainly aware that she remains under a national microscope for any Supreme Court confirmation battle. Still, she has demonstrated her conservative bona fides on Second Amendment gun rights, immigration and abortion -- positions Democrats are poised to voice opposition against in upcoming confirmation hearings.

Last year, she dissented alone when a 7th Circuit panel majority rejected a Second Amendment challenge from a man found guilty of felony mail fraud and prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal and Wisconsin law.

In 2018, she joined a dissent with fellow conservatives in an Indiana abortion dispute and referred to a provision that made it unlawful for physicians to perform an abortion because of the race, sex or disability of the fetus was a "eugenics statute."

More recently in June, she dissented as a 7th Circuit panel left intact a US district court decision temporarily blocking a Trump policy that disadvantaged green card applicants who apply for any public assistance.

And religious conservatives were especially energized by an exchange with Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, during Barrett's 2017 confirmation hearing for her current judgeship.

In a tense back-and-forth, the Democratic senator sharply questioned whether the judicial nominee could separate her Catholic views from her legal opinions.

"The conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you," Feinstein pointedly said. "And that's of concern when you come to big issues that large numbers of people have fought for years in this country."

Barrett supporters believed the nominee was being disparaged for her Catholicism. But Democrats said the exchange was in reference to Barrett's own writings on the topic that had prompted questions from both parties -- and concerns from progressives that she would chip away at abortion rights.

At the hearing, Barrett testified that her religious beliefs would not interfere with her rulings as a federal judge. But Democrats, including Feinstein, were not convinced, worried that Barrett's views meant that she would strike against abortion rights as a federal judge.

Should Barrett be confirmed before Election Day or shortly thereafter, one of her earliest cases would be on the latest Obamacare challenge. The court is scheduled to hear that case on November 10.

Barrett has also cast doubt on the Affordable Care Act, authoring a 2017 law review essay which criticized Chief Justice John Roberts' legal rationale for saving the law.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Partly cloudy & breezy night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Barr-Reeve vs Loogootee 9-25-20 ITZ

Image

Harrison vs Vin Lin ITZ 9-25-20

Image

West Washington vs North Central ITZ 9-25-20

Image

Riverton Parke vs Cloverdale ITZ 9-25-20

Image

Linton vs North Daviess ITZ 9-25-20

Image

Indy Lutheran vs Northview ITZ 9-25-20

Image

OV vs Sullivan ITZ 9-25-20

Image

SP vs WV ITZ 9-25-20

Image

SV vs PH ITZ 9-25-20

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 286332

Reported Deaths: 8807
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1422155194
DuPage17253557
Lake16733487
Will13803378
Kane12974326
St. Clair6487189
Winnebago5750149
Madison5565136
Champaign458320
McHenry4536118
Peoria341349
McLean324522
Rock Island293575
Kankakee270977
Unassigned2538244
Sangamon236744
Kendall197525
Tazewell169822
LaSalle168256
DeKalb155138
Macon148744
Coles143730
Williamson138344
Jackson125724
Clinton112920
Boone109523
Adams108210
Randolph93311
Effingham8581
Whiteside72620
Vermilion7184
Ogle6746
Grundy6595
Henry6565
Monroe65215
Morgan64723
Knox6403
Bureau62511
Jefferson58738
Macoupin5357
Marion5320
Christian52111
Franklin5203
Union51424
Stephenson5106
McDonough47515
Logan4591
Crawford4293
Woodford4216
Fayette4023
Cass39311
Jersey38915
Shelby3724
Livingston3716
Montgomery36213
Iroquois36119
Lee3601
Perry34515
Warren3272
Saline3194
Bond3135
Douglas3037
Wayne2695
Jo Daviess2572
Lawrence2522
Carroll2284
Greene21910
Moultrie2133
Cumberland2115
Hancock2063
Jasper2069
Richland2045
Washington2041
Pulaski1731
White1670
Fulton1620
Clark1582
Johnson1530
Wabash1501
Clay1490
Mason1401
Mercer1375
Piatt1370
Menard1241
Pike1231
Edgar1138
De Witt1121
Massac1072
Marshall1010
Ford1005
Scott770
Alexander761
Gallatin712
Hamilton680
Henderson660
Edwards640
Calhoun580
Putnam570
Brown560
Stark552
Schuyler490
Hardin390
Pope271
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 115407

Reported Deaths: 3566
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion21196765
Lake10493323
Elkhart6528110
St. Joseph6392106
Allen6178202
Hamilton4848109
Vanderburgh360930
Hendricks2715123
Monroe256036
Tippecanoe239113
Johnson2305123
Clark221457
Porter213647
Delaware194262
Cass19419
Vigo182526
Madison164375
LaPorte142340
Floyd135862
Howard130563
Warrick128038
Kosciusko121617
Bartholomew116457
Marshall100824
Dubois96919
Boone96846
Hancock92143
Grant91934
Noble90832
Henry79826
Wayne75414
Jackson7499
Morgan71638
Shelby67229
Daviess66328
Dearborn66028
LaGrange63411
Clinton59914
Harrison57624
Putnam56412
Knox5159
Gibson5114
Lawrence51129
Montgomery50821
White48514
DeKalb47611
Decatur45839
Miami4353
Greene42435
Fayette42113
Jasper3942
Steuben3807
Scott37311
Sullivan33712
Posey3240
Jennings31312
Franklin30725
Clay3005
Ripley2968
Orange28824
Carroll27413
Whitley2707
Washington2651
Wabash2648
Starke2637
Adams2613
Wells2614
Jefferson2483
Spencer2413
Fulton2382
Huntington2363
Tipton22622
Perry22113
Randolph2167
Jay1800
Newton17311
Owen1681
Martin1640
Rush1554
Pike1471
Vermillion1280
Fountain1232
Blackford1193
Pulaski1131
Crawford1050
Brown1043
Parke962
Benton880
Ohio787
Union780
Switzerland690
Warren391
Unassigned0226