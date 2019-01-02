Clear

Trump says he’s ready to meet again with North Korean leader

President Donald Trump says he’s ready to meet again with Kim Jong Un o discuss North Korea’s nuclear weapons.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 1:45 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s ready to meet again with Kim Jong Un to discuss North Korea’s nuclear weapons.

In a Cabinet meeting Wednesday, Trump said he’d just received a letter from the North Korean leader.

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that Kim has pledged not to make or test nuclear weapons, or give them to others.

During his three summits with the leader of South Korea and a meeting with Trump in June, Kim has signed vague statements pledging a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula, but he’s not described how and when it would occur.

Follow-up nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled.

Still, Trump says his engagement with North Korea helped stave off what he says “could have been World War III.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Cloudy Wednesday, sunny weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan Co Sheriff asks for help with solving cold case

Image

All You Need to know for Wednesday

Image

Cloudy with seasonal temperatures. Wind becoming WSW and light. High: 40°

Image

Turkey Run State Park hosts New Years hike

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners get off on the right foot

Image

Gym owner shares ways to keep your new years resolutions in 2019

Image

Donate your old live Christmas tree to the Exptic Feline Rescue Center

Image

New stalking law in Illinois has been expanded to include social media messages

Image

West Central Indiana Economic Development District moves to the Meadows

Image

Dollar General petition will be heard by Vigo Co Area Planning

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak