Clear

Trump says he won't participate in next debate after commission announces it will be virtual

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will not participate in the second presidential debate with Joe Biden after the Commission on Presidential Debates said the event will be held virtually in the wake of the President's positive coronavirus diagnosis.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 12:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will not participate in the second presidential debate with Joe Biden after the Commission on Presidential Debates said the event will be held virtually in the wake of the President's positive coronavirus diagnosis.

"I am not going to do a virtual debate," Trump said on Fox Business. "I am not going to waste my time on a virtual debate."

Biden's campaign on Thursday swiftly agreed to the virtual format, scheduled to be held on October 15. But Trump's comment throws the debate into question after the commission took the significant step to wholly remake the event. The move was seen as needed by members of the debate commission given the uncertainty around the President's health.

Politically, if Trump skips the debate, he'll be deprived of a platform that he needs at a time when his campaign is trailing in every national poll and in a number of key swing states. The first event was watched by more than 73 million people.

Frank Fahrenkopf, head of the debate commission, told CNN that the commission spoke with both campaigns "just before" they announced that the second debate would be held virtually.

"We did not consult with them," he said, adding that their decision is "supported by the Cleveland Clinic," the commission's health advisers.

Biden campaign spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield responded to Trump's refusal to participate by noting Biden would be happy to appear virtually, but said if the President declines to appear, the former vice president "will find an appropriate place to take questions from voters directly on October 15th."

Bedingfield also asked the commission to push what would have been a town hall style debate -- where actual voters ask questions -- to October 22 so that "the President is not able to evade accountability."

"The voters should have a chance to ask questions of both candidates, directly," she said.

Trump complained during the interview with Fox that a virtual debate would mean he would have to "sit behind a computer" in a virtual debate and the moderator could "cut you off whenever they want." But a virtual debate is not unprecedented -- the third contest between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy in 1960 occurred with both candidates in different locations.

Bill Stepien, Trump's campaign manager, accused the commission on Thursday of "unilaterally canceling an in-person debate" to help Biden and said the President will be holding a rally instead of attending the debate.

Fahrenkopf noted that it was fully within the President's right to decline to debate.

Visit CNN's Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race

"There is no law requiring any presidential candidate to debate. In fact, in 1980, Jimmy Carter, president of the United States, refused to participate in the first debate, but he did participate in the second debate," said Fahrenkopf. "So it is up to every candidate to decide whether they want to debate or not."

The commission met on Wednesday to discuss the change. The group, made up of three co-chairs and 10 board members, voted unanimously to make the change, two members of the commission tell CNN. One member was absent and did not vote.

Thursday's announcement by the commission came hours after Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris debated in person on Wednesday night, albeit separated by plexiglass.

Biden allies celebrate announcement
People close to Biden are elated with the current state of play around debates, feeling that Democrats are in a win-win position whether or not Trump decides to debate next week.

The thinking goes like this: The first debate worked well for Biden, so they are fine with having another. But Trump fuming about a virtual debate because of his own coronavirus diagnosis plays directly into their messaging on his recklessness around the virus and, if the President doesn't backtrack, having no debate deprives the incumbent of a massive TV audience he needs right now.

"Here is Joe Biden's thought process: He wants to do the debates. It was a big win for him in the first debate and any time Joe can stand on stag with Trump, it is good for Joe Biden," said Terry McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor and close Biden ally. "Biden is going to go on, and if Trump doesn't want to go ... We could not be in a better place on these debates."

McAuliffe, who is also a CNN political commentator, said there is a sense that Trump won't stick with his no-debate position and will eventually agree to the virtual format.

"Trump needs debates like he needs oxygen. He needs a Hail Mary. He is down everywhere," McAuliffe said. "Ultimately, I can't see him not doing it. He needs the exposure."

Decision was days in the making
The future of debates between Trump and Biden have been in question ever since the President's positive diagnosis last week. CNN reported on Monday that the commission was considering moving debates to a virtual format.

"The Commission, including me, is certainly open to virtual operations of the debates, without question," said a commission member, who asked for anonymity to speak openly about forthcoming deliberations.

Even before the vice presidential debate, however, members of the commission have been consumed by what to do about the upcoming presidential contests and said that whether the event happened in person or virtually centered on one thing: Trump's well-being.

View 2020 presidential election polling

"It is all going to depend on the President's health," a commission member said before the vice presidential debate. "We have to plan like it is going to happen. ... If he is quarantined in the White House, they have a way to bring him" live to the hall.

This story has been updated with additional reporting and reaction.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 80°
Mostly sunny with slightly cooler high temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

IN Department of Ed releases school grades

Image

Uber expanding it's service to small Illinois counties

Image

Tourism in New Orleans is in ruin, but that's not stopping some restaurants

Image

Tourism in New Orleans is in ruin, but that's not stopping some restaurants from firing up their gri

Image

Experts warn a spike in credit card fraud, how to protect your wallet

Image

Thursday: Sunny and slightly cooler. High: 79°

Image

South Knox Bloomington Lighthouse Academy

Image

WRV Vincennes Rivet soccer

Image

Hankins/Rogge

Image

THS Tennis regional champs

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 310335

Reported Deaths: 9127
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1504005273
DuPage18583575
Lake17794494
Will14937394
Kane13756331
Winnebago7181155
St. Clair6994199
Madison6085148
Champaign518325
McHenry4905119
Peoria375955
McLean348823
Rock Island325381
Kankakee289479
Unassigned2784249
Sangamon274247
Kendall215526
Tazewell197736
LaSalle187357
Macon181047
DeKalb177741
Coles159135
Williamson150255
Clinton133823
Jackson131224
Adams129810
Boone127024
Vermilion10655
Randolph99513
Effingham9413
Whiteside91221
Ogle8466
Knox7964
Bureau75615
Grundy7537
Monroe74924
Jefferson72938
Henry7155
Morgan70524
Marion6955
Christian65920
Stephenson6117
Macoupin6108
Franklin6085
Union59724
McDonough51715
Crawford5056
Logan4882
Fayette4839
Woodford4679
Shelby4616
Lee4511
Livingston4488
Montgomery43013
Cass41811
Saline4175
Jersey41519
Iroquois38019
Warren3693
Bond3688
Perry36516
Douglas3577
Wayne3366
Jo Daviess3072
Lawrence2776
Richland2679
Carroll2526
Moultrie2484
Hancock2423
Greene24114
Washington2371
Fulton2320
Clay2270
Cumberland2265
Jasper22110
Clark2063
Pulaski2001
Johnson1990
White1931
Mason1831
Wabash1744
Mercer1606
Piatt1600
Pike1582
De Witt1472
Menard1361
Massac1302
Edgar1228
Marshall1170
Ford1125
Alexander971
Scott820
Hamilton802
Gallatin792
Henderson790
Edwards770
Brown750
Putnam690
Calhoun660
Schuyler631
Stark582
Hardin440
Pope301
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 128227

Reported Deaths: 3727
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion22560772
Lake11344334
St. Joseph7419130
Elkhart7176118
Allen6774209
Hamilton5285110
Vanderburgh444936
Tippecanoe291413
Hendricks2881127
Monroe286837
Johnson2532125
Clark243957
Porter242147
Delaware225467
Vigo205130
Cass203611
Madison190279
LaPorte170446
Warrick159556
Floyd151064
Howard143264
Kosciusko141117
Bartholomew123257
Dubois110920
Marshall109126
Boone106846
Grant104137
Hancock98944
Noble96732
Henry96027
Jackson86410
Wayne85616
Morgan78640
Dearborn72928
Daviess72430
Shelby70329
Clinton70014
LaGrange67712
Gibson6567
Harrison64324
Putnam63413
Knox58410
Lawrence57730
DeKalb54511
Montgomery51322
White50615
Decatur46939
Posey4693
Fayette46814
Miami4554
Greene44436
Scott44111
Steuben4419
Jasper4273
Sullivan35412
Clay3425
Ripley3378
Whitley3347
Jennings33213
Franklin32025
Adams3194
Spencer3124
Orange30324
Huntington3013
Starke2977
Wells2945
Wabash2939
Carroll29213
Washington2922
Jefferson2723
Fulton2672
Randolph2638
Tipton24723
Pike2464
Perry24113
Jay2241
Newton18011
Owen1771
Martin1740
Fountain1682
Rush1654
Blackford1493
Vermillion1441
Parke1432
Crawford1221
Pulaski1171
Brown1093
Benton900
Union820
Ohio817
Switzerland720
Warren471
Unassigned0227