Clear

Trump returns to Oval Office, breaking isolation after his hospitalization for coronavirus

President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday, breaking isolation after his hospitalization for coronavirus and as an ongoing outbreak rips through his staff.

Posted: Oct 7, 2020 5:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday, breaking isolation after his hospitalization for coronavirus and as an ongoing outbreak rips through his staff.

The White House said he was being briefed on a looming hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and stimulus talks, though Trump himself scrapped talks on additional aid a day earlier.

Unsatisfied with the temporary office space erected for him in the White House residence, where he was isolating after returning from three days in the hospital, Trump had been itching to return to the Oval Office since Tuesday but aides convinced him to stay put.

Few seemed to believe, however, that Trump would last much longer isolating in his private quarters.

In a new memo released midday Wednesday, Trump's doctor relayed the President saying "I feel great!" and reported he had been symptom-free for 24 hours. But the memo declined again to provide critical information such as when Trump last tested negative, what his lung scans show and whether he is still on the steroid dexamethasone or any other medications that could be masking his symptoms.

Trump's "schedule right now is fluid, we're looking at his prognosis," chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters earlier at the White House. "If he decides to go to the Oval, we've got safety protocols there."

Indeed, preparations had been made for Trump's eventual return to the Oval Office, including positioning a so-called "isolation cart" stocked with yellow medical gowns, respirator masks and plastic goggles required for visitors just outside the office doors near where Trump's assistants sit.

When he did return, Trump avoided other areas of the Wing Wing, entering the Oval Office directly from outside. Meadows and social media adviser Dan Scavino joined him there dressed in the protective gear. It wasn't clear who else he might have encountered along the way.

Trump made phone calls and spoke with aides mostly from his third-floor quarters on Tuesday but did tape a video from downstairs where offices were set up for him next to the medical suite. The video hadn't been released by Wednesday morning, nor had the White House distributed any photos of the President after his return from Walter Reed hospital.

All except Trump's senior-most aides are mostly in the dark about his health status beyond what his doctor released publicly. While he seemed short of breath at times on Monday night, people said he seemed somewhat better on Tuesday, though few actually saw him in person.

In his memo on Wednesday, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley wrote Trump "has not needed nor received any supplemental oxygen since initial hospitalization" and said he has been "fever-free for more than 4 days," but did not say whether Trump was currently receiving any medications which could lower a fever.

Trump's labs, he said, "demonstrated detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies from labs drawn Monday."

Regeneron, the company that makes the experimental antibody treatment given to Trump on Friday, said the test likely showed evidence of the treatment, not Trump's own immune response.

Over the weekend, Trump's physician said days seven to 10 after Trump's diagnosis could be the most critical, a window that seemed to open on Wednesday. The White House continued to refuse to disclose when Trump last tested negative for coronavirus, throwing into doubt the extensive testing regimen they had long pointed to as their main protection against the virus.

It also wasn't clear which drugs the President continues to take. He was due to receive his final dose of remdesivir on Tuesday night at the White House but it wasn't known if he remains on a steroid, which some inside the building have openly speculated could be altering his mood.

Any aide who comes near Trump is required to don protective garb, according to a person familiar with the matter. It has given the White House residence the feeling of a sci-fi movie, one person said, as aides, staff and Secret Service personnel who need to come near Trump suit up to protect themselves.

Trump had raised on Tuesday the possibility of working from the Oval Office instead of the rooms that have been arranged for him on the lower level of the executive mansion, saying he feels ready to go back. Aides convinced him to remain isolated at least for a day.

The hallways and offices in the West Wing have taken on a very different feel from when he left for the hospital on Friday. The President's staff has largely moved to working from home because so many of them have tested positive for coronavirus.

More than 15 members of Trump's staff or inner-circle have tested positive in recent days, including his wife, senior adviser, press secretary, campaign manager, former counselor, personal assistant, four press aides, three Republican senators and a member of the military who directly serves the President.

Stephen Miller, Trump's immigration adviser and speechwriter, said he tested positive Tuesday and was entering isolation. He is one of several people who had helped Trump prepare for last week's presidential debate who have now tested positive, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

It was unclear when the White House or the President would release the video remarks he taped on Tuesday, whose themes were similar to those in the video Trump recorded Monday night, a person familiar with the taping told CNN.

The atmosphere inside the White House was described by one official as "chaotic," largely because many people were working remotely and the President was calling the shots.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 86°
Warm & Dry
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crossing a railroad track safely could save your life

Image

Baesler's salad bar reopens after it was closed for COVID-19 issues

Image

SMWC holds law enforcement panel

Image

Vigo County School Corporation announces possible five-day return for high school students

Image

Turn to the River picks up $10,000 through Duke Energy grant

Image

Sullivan early voting

Image

Indiana State University's president discusses COVID-19, highlights, and challenges in fall address

Image

Wednesday night: Clear and cool. Low: 51°

Image

Local woman brings awareness to mental health through delicious desserts

Image

Baby steps back to normalcy for the Vigo County School corporation

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 307705

Reported Deaths: 9085
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1495885268
DuPage18414570
Lake17691494
Will14804389
Kane13655330
Winnebago6975155
St. Clair6962197
Madison6032147
Champaign509624
McHenry4849119
Peoria374455
McLean345523
Rock Island322780
Kankakee287978
Unassigned2769249
Sangamon267646
Kendall213626
Tazewell194934
LaSalle186157
Macon176047
DeKalb175741
Coles156634
Williamson148454
Clinton131922
Jackson130224
Adams128210
Boone124324
Vermilion10485
Randolph98612
Effingham9303
Whiteside89821
Ogle8206
Knox7734
Bureau75314
Grundy7477
Monroe73624
Henry7145
Jefferson70638
Morgan70324
Marion6553
Christian63716
Macoupin6038
Stephenson5957
Franklin5914
Union58524
McDonough51415
Crawford4976
Logan4862
Fayette4809
Woodford4599
Shelby4554
Livingston4458
Lee4421
Montgomery42013
Cass41511
Jersey40819
Saline4034
Iroquois37519
Bond3658
Perry36315
Warren3633
Douglas3527
Wayne3286
Jo Daviess3042
Lawrence2756
Richland2649
Carroll2516
Moultrie2414
Hancock2403
Greene23914
Washington2361
Fulton2250
Cumberland2245
Clay2210
Jasper22010
Pulaski1971
Clark1943
Johnson1940
White1911
Mason1801
Wabash1703
Piatt1580
Mercer1566
Pike1562
De Witt1442
Menard1341
Massac1282
Edgar1218
Marshall1180
Ford1125
Alexander941
Scott820
Hamilton802
Gallatin792
Henderson780
Edwards740
Brown720
Putnam700
Calhoun660
Schuyler621
Stark572
Hardin420
Pope301
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 126946

Reported Deaths: 3711
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion22440770
Lake11283332
St. Joseph7318129
Elkhart7090117
Allen6701209
Hamilton5245111
Vanderburgh436235
Tippecanoe286613
Hendricks2859128
Monroe284637
Johnson2516125
Clark242557
Porter239647
Delaware222067
Vigo203028
Cass202810
Madison187879
LaPorte169845
Warrick156456
Floyd149764
Howard142764
Kosciusko137417
Bartholomew123257
Dubois109219
Marshall107725
Boone104746
Grant103237
Hancock98143
Noble95732
Henry93827
Jackson86110
Wayne84516
Morgan77940
Daviess71730
Dearborn71728
Shelby70229
Clinton69514
LaGrange67012
Harrison63824
Putnam63313
Gibson6307
Knox57910
Lawrence57329
DeKalb53511
Montgomery51422
White50615
Decatur46839
Miami4524
Posey4492
Greene44436
Scott43611
Steuben4339
Fayette43214
Jasper4243
Sullivan35312
Clay3385
Ripley3318
Jennings33013
Whitley3227
Franklin31925
Adams3174
Spencer3034
Orange30024
Huntington2993
Starke2917
Wabash2909
Washington2902
Carroll28913
Wells2884
Jefferson2783
Fulton2642
Randolph2568
Pike2444
Tipton24323
Perry24113
Jay2241
Newton17911
Owen1781
Martin1750
Rush1634
Fountain1502
Blackford1473
Vermillion1430
Parke1342
Crawford1221
Pulaski1171
Brown1073
Benton920
Ohio827
Union820
Switzerland710
Warren431
Unassigned0227