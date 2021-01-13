Clear

Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege

President Donald Trump was on the verge of being impeached for a second time Wednesday as the House sped to a vote just a week after he encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and then a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Posted: Jan 13, 2021 3:14 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was on the verge of being impeached for a second time Wednesday as the House sped to a vote just a week after he encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and then a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

During debate on the articles of impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked Republicans and Democrats to “search their souls” ahead of the historic afternoon vote. Trump would be the first American president to be impeached twice.

Trump “must go,” Pelosi said. “He is a clear and present danger to the nation we all love.”

Actual removal seems unlikely before the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Republican leader would not agree to bring the chamber back immediately, all be ensuring a Senate trial could not begin at least until Jan. 19.

But momentum for action in the House was unstoppable.

The impeachment proceedings came one week after a violent, pro-Trump mob breached the U.S. Capitol, sending lawmakers into hiding and revealing the fragility of the nation’s history of peaceful transfers of power. The riot has also forced a reckoning among some Republicans, who have stood by Trump throughout his presidency and largely allowed him to spread false attacks against the integrity of the 2020 election.

While Trump’s first impeachment in 2019 brought no Republican votes in the House, at least six House Republicans were breaking with the party to join Democrats this time, saying Trump violated his oath to protect and defend U.S. democracy. Among them was Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking Republican in the House and the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

As two Republican lawmakers — Washington Reps. Dan Newhouse and Jaime Herrera Beutler — announced on the floor they would vote to impeach, Trump issued a new statement urging “NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind.” But he has repeatedly declined to take any responsibility for last week’s riots.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said for the first time that Trump does bear responsibility, acknowledging on the House floor before the vote that Biden is the next president and that radical liberal groups were not responsible for the riots, as some conservatives have falsely claimed.

But McCarthy said he opposed impeachment, instead favoring a “fact finding commission” and censure.

As for threats of more trouble from intruders, security was exceptionally tight at the Capitol with shocking images of massed National Guard troops, secure perimeters around the complex and metal-detector screenings required for lawmakers entering the House chamber.

“We are debating this historic measure at a crime scene,” said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass.

Though McConnell is declining to hasten an impeachment trial, a Republican strategist told The Associated Press the GOP leader believes Trump committed impeachable offenses and considers the Democrats’ impeachment drive an opportunity to reduce the divisive, chaotic president’s hold on the GOP.

McConnell called major Republican donors last weekend to gauge their thinking about Trump and was told that Trump had clearly crossed a line. McConnell told them he was through with Trump, said the strategist, who demanded anonymity to describe McConnell’s conversations.

The New York Times first reported McConnell’s views on impeachment on Tuesday.

The stunning collapse of Trump’s final days in office, along with warnings of more violence ahead, leaves the nation at an uneasy and unfamiliar juncture before Biden takes office.

Trump faces a single charge of “incitement of insurrection.”

The four-page impeachment resolution relies on Trump’s own incendiary rhetoric and the falsehoods he spread about Biden’s election victory, including at a White House rally on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, in making its case for “high crimes and misdemeanors” as demanded in the Constitution.

Trump took no responsibility for the riot, suggesting it was the drive to oust him rather than his actions around the bloody riot that was dividing the country.

“To continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country, and it’s causing tremendous anger,” Trump said Tuesday, his first remarks to reporters since last week’s violence.

A Capitol police officer died from injuries suffered in the riot, and police shot and killed a woman during the siege. Three other people died in what authorities said were medical emergencies. Lawmakers scrambled for safety and hid as rioters took control of the Capitol, delaying by hours the tally of Electoral College votes that was the last step in finalizing Biden’s victory.

The six Republican lawmakers, including Cheney, were unswayed by the president’s logic. Their support of impeachment cleaved the Republican leadership, and the party itself.

“The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” said Cheney in a statement. “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

Unlike a year ago, Trump faces impeachment as a weakened leader, having lost his own reelection as well as the Senate Republican majority.

The president was said to be livid with perceived disloyalty from McConnell and Cheney, as calls mounted for her ouster. He was also deeply frustrated that he could not hit back with his shuttered Twitter account, the fear of which has kept most Republicans in line for years, according to White House officials and Republicans close to the West Wing who weren’t authorized to speak publicly about private conversations.

The team around Trump has hollowed out, without any plan for combating the impeachment effort. Trump leaned on Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina to push Republican senators, while chief of staff Mark Meadows called some of his former colleagues on the Hill.

Trump was expected to watch much of Wednesday’s proceedings on TV from the White House residence and his private dining area off the Oval Office.

The House tried first to push Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to intervene, passing a resolution Tuesday night calling on them to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove Trump from office.

Pence made it clear he would not do so, saying in a letter to Pelosi, that it was “time to unite our country as we prepare to inaugurate President-elect Joe Biden.”

It’s far from clear there will be the two-thirds vote in the evenly divided Senate needed to convict Trump, though at least two Republicans have called for him to “go away as soon as possible.”

The FBI warned ominously of potentially armed protests by Trump loyalists ahead of Biden’s inauguration. Capitol Police urged lawmakers to be on alert. Charges of sedition are being considered for rioters.

Biden has said it’s important to ensure that the “folks who engaged in sedition and threatening the lives, defacing public property, caused great damage — that they be held accountable.”

Fending off concerns that an impeachment trial would bog down his first days in office, the president-elect is encouraging senators to divide their time between taking up his priorities of confirming his nominees and approving COVID-19 relief while also conducting the trial.

The impeachment bill draws from Trump’s own false statements about his election defeat to Biden. Judges across the country, including some nominated by Trump, have repeatedly dismissed cases challenging the election results, and former Attorney General William Barr, a Trump ally, has said there was no sign of widespread fraud.

While some have questioned impeaching the president so close to the end of his term, there is precedent. In 1876, during the Ulysses Grant administration, War Secretary William Belknap was impeached by the House the day he resigned, and the Senate convened a trial months later. He was acquitted.

Trump was impeached in 2019 over his dealings with Ukraine but acquitted by the Senate in 2020.

___

Associated Press writers Kevin Freking, Andrew Taylor and Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Partly Sunny and Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brian Smith picks up 100th career win in Loogootee road victory at Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Linton girls take down TH North

Image

THS wrestlers win Hammer Trophy for the fifth year in a row

Image

Wednesday: Clouds move in, warmer. High: 46

Image

Waiting to die: Lisa Montgomery execution

Image

Vanessa Shafford earns statewide recognition

Image

THN-THS ready for Shoe Trophy game

Image

Feeling lucky? The Mega Millions drawing is tonight!

Image

Crawford County Health Department prepares for mass COVID-19 vaccination distribution

Image

Crawford County Health Department prepares for mass COVID-19 vaccination distribution

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1040168

Reported Deaths: 19497
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4221598841
DuPage668581116
Will56435845
Lake51685864
Kane44579659
Winnebago25606400
Madison23239444
St. Clair21264398
McHenry20894234
Champaign1497493
Peoria14426226
Sangamon14076226
McLean12772146
Rock Island11595294
Tazewell11524233
Kankakee11230173
Kendall930576
LaSalle9031244
Macon8527175
DeKalb718089
Adams713399
Vermilion7125101
Williamson5963112
Boone542076
Whiteside5116172
Clinton483181
Coles460278
Ogle449666
Knox4411137
Grundy420954
Effingham420765
Jackson400267
Henry392374
Marion3857111
Franklin369365
Macoupin365792
Randolph360362
Monroe344463
Livingston343765
Stephenson342873
Jefferson325897
Morgan318387
Woodford305962
Logan298555
Bureau295477
Lee292170
Christian288070
Montgomery284636
Fayette284253
Iroquois252553
Perry251260
Fulton249447
Jersey212251
Lawrence212129
McDonough207650
Douglas196732
Saline195849
Shelby191534
Union190332
Cass171331
Crawford170532
Bond169520
Warren156442
Pike151143
Richland148640
Jo Daviess145024
Wayne145043
Hancock144332
Edgar141149
Clark140025
Carroll139932
Washington139225
Ford134547
Moultrie133428
Clay129337
White128429
Greene122142
Johnson118215
Mercer115127
Wabash114314
Mason113640
Piatt113614
De Witt108625
Cumberland104627
Jasper100415
Massac97830
Menard8289
Hamilton67014
Marshall63313
Schuyler59015
Pulaski5873
Brown57611
Stark48920
Edwards4498
Henderson43216
Calhoun4204
Gallatin3754
Alexander3707
Scott3621
Putnam3421
Hardin2828
Pope2302
Unassigned1060
Out of IL320

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 570477

Reported Deaths: 9104
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion789051266
Lake43199654
Allen31006529
Hamilton27225297
St. Joseph26066368
Elkhart23687334
Vanderburgh17863209
Tippecanoe16808114
Porter14003155
Johnson13911274
Hendricks13265232
Vigo10195170
Madison10168206
Clark9757125
Monroe8810102
Delaware8496129
LaPorte8411152
Kosciusko766975
Howard7562134
Warrick611090
Hancock610491
Bartholomew609193
Floyd5851105
Wayne5732153
Grant5623108
Dubois523470
Boone517165
Morgan494384
Marshall481784
Henry477161
Cass459959
Noble449456
Dearborn436641
Jackson405445
Shelby389075
Lawrence369671
Clinton356038
Gibson341455
DeKalb329262
Montgomery320150
Knox316239
Harrison311242
Miami299042
Steuben297240
Adams287535
Ripley282945
Wabash282045
Whitley281724
Huntington274656
Putnam272945
Jasper271933
White259538
Daviess252170
Jefferson238738
Fayette236348
Decatur234181
Greene225558
Posey221026
Wells220746
LaGrange220461
Scott209637
Clay209032
Randolph202040
Jennings186135
Sullivan184131
Spencer174417
Fountain171325
Starke167741
Washington167116
Jay159621
Fulton155129
Owen154034
Carroll148515
Orange143733
Rush141218
Vermillion140233
Perry139026
Franklin137432
Parke12558
Tipton124332
Pike107125
Blackford104122
Pulaski92535
Newton87120
Brown83928
Benton82310
Crawford7039
Martin67813
Warren6347
Union5972
Switzerland5795
Ohio4457
Unassigned0373