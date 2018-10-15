WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has asked Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to serve a second term.
That’s according to a person familiar with the president’s decision.
The decision comes as the president looks to build out his team for his re-election campaign. As head of the RNC, McDaniel leads the party’s fundraising and voter mobilization efforts.
McDaniel has accepted Trump’s offer. The RNC will hold an official vote in January.
The person familiar with Trump’s decision was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Axios first reported that the president had asked McDaniel to stay on.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Related Content
- Trump asks GOP chair to serve a second term
- This Site's Terms of Service
- Trump to meet with Netanyahu, chair Security Council meeting
- Community Spotlight: Serving on the Streets
- Officials: Warrant served, meth found, three arrested
- From 'protecting and serving' to serving drinks for tips, police gather for Tip a Cop event
- Indiana couple: School strapped autistic daughter to chair
- Rose-Hulman Appoints First Faculty Chair for Teaching Excellence
- Bill limiting short term rental regulation approved by House
- Indiana schools chief rules out running for another term