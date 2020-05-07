Clear
Trump administration buries detailed CDC advice on reopening

The Trump administration shelved a document created by the nation’s top disease investigators with step-by-step advice to local authorities on how and when to reopen restaurants and other public places during the still-raging coronavirus outbreak.

Posted: May 7, 2020 3:21 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Trump administration shelved a document created by the nation’s top disease investigators with step-by-step advice to local authorities on how and when to reopen restaurants and other public places during the still-raging coronavirus outbreak.

The 17-page report by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team, titled “Guidance for Implementing the Opening Up America Again Framework,” was researched and written to help faith leaders, business owners, educators and state and local officials as they begin to reopen.

It was supposed to be published last Friday, but agency scientists were told the guidance “would never see the light of day,” according to a CDC official. The official was not authorized to talk to reporters and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The AP obtained a copy from a second federal official who was not authorized to release it. The guidance was described in AP stories last week, prior to the White House decision to shelve it.

The Trump administration has been closely controlling the release of guidance and information during the pandemic spurred by a new coronavirus that scientists are still trying to understand, with the president himself leading freewheeling daily briefings until last week.

Traditionally, it’s been the CDC’s role to give the public and local officials guidance and science-based information during public health crises. During this one, however, the CDC has not had a regular, pandemic-related news briefing in nearly two months. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield has been a member of the White House coronavirus task force, but largely absent from public appearances.

The dearth of real-time, public information from the nation’s experts has struck many current and former government health officials as dangerous.

“CDC has always been the public health agency Americans turn to in a time of crisis,” said Dr. Howard Koh, a Harvard professor and former health official in the Obama administration during the H1N1 swine flu pandemic in 2009. “The standard in a crisis is to turn to them for the latest data and latest guidance and the latest press briefing. That has not occurred, and everyone sees that.”

The Trump administration has instead sought to put the onus on states to handle COVID-19 response. This approach to managing the pandemic has been reflected in President Donald Trump’s public statements, from the assertion that he isn’t responsible for the country’s lackluster early testing efforts, to his description last week of the federal government’s role as a “supplier of last resort” for states in need of testing aid.

A person close to the White House’s coronavirus task force said the CDC documents were never cleared by CDC leadership for public release. The person said that White House officials have refrained from offering detailed guidance for how specific sectors should reopen because the virus is affecting various parts of the country differently. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

The rejected reopening guidance was described by one of the federal officials as a touchstone document that was to be used as a blueprint for other groups inside the CDC who are creating the same type of instructional materials for other facilities.

The guidance contained detailed advice for making site-specific decisions related to reopening schools, restaurants, summer camps, churches, day care centers and other institutions. It had been widely shared within the CDC and included detailed “decision trees,” flow charts to be used by local officials to think through different scenarios. One page of the document can be found on the CDC website via search engines, but it did not appear to be linked to any other CDC pages.

Some of the report’s suggestions already appear on federal websites. But the guidance offered specific, tailored recommendations for reopening in one place.

For example, the report suggested restaurants and bars should install sneeze guards at cash registers and avoid having buffets, salad bars and drink stations. Similar tips appear on the CDC’s site and a Food and Drug Administration page.

But the shelved report also said that as restaurants start seating diners again, they should space tables at least 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart and try to use phone app technology to alert a patron when their table is ready to avoid touching and use of buzzers. That’s not on the CDC’s site now.

“States and local health departments do need guidance on a lot of the challenges around the decision to reopen,” said Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. “You can say that restaurants can open and you need to follow social distancing guidelines. But restaurants want to know, ‘What does that look like?’”

The White House’s own “Opening Up America Again” guidelines released last month were more vague than the CDC’s unpublished report. They instructed state and local governments to reopen in accordance with federal and local “regulations and guidance” and to monitor employees for symptoms of COVID-19. The White House guidance also included advice developed earlier in the pandemic that remains important like social distancing and encouraging working from home.

At a briefing Wednesday, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany echoed the administration’s stance that states are most responsible for their own COVID-19 response: “We’ve consulted individually with states, but as I said, it’s (a) governor-led effort. It’s a state-led effort on ... which the federal government will consult. And we do so each and every day.”

The CDC is hearing daily from state and county health departments looking for scientifically valid information with which to make informed decisions.

Still, behind the scenes, CDC scientists like those who produced the guidance for “Opening Up America Again″ are working to get information to local governments. The agency still employs hundreds of the world’s most respected epidemiologists and doctors, who in times of crisis are looked to for their expertise, said former CDC director Tom Frieden. People have clicked on the CDC’s coronavirus website more than 1.2 billion times.

States that directly reach out to the CDC can tap guidance that’s been prepared but that the White House has not released.

“I don’t think that any state feels that the CDC is deficient. It’s just the process of getting stuff out,” Plescia said.

___

Stobbe reported from New York. Associated Press writers Darlene Superville and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 21870

Reported Deaths: 1377
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion6730390
Lake2233106
Cass14422
Hendricks88346
Hamilton88277
Johnson74677
Allen71856
St. Joseph71424
Madison46256
Elkhart36116
Clark34723
Bartholomew31419
LaPorte2849
Porter2817
Shelby24114
Hancock23614
Howard2209
Floyd21827
Delaware21215
Boone20726
Decatur20628
Tippecanoe1972
Jackson1881
Morgan1768
Vanderburgh1632
Grant14913
Harrison14511
Dearborn14013
Monroe1359
Noble12314
Miami1211
Lawrence11114
Montgomery1102
Warrick11018
Orange10714
White1060
Greene1018
Franklin1017
Ripley996
Jennings873
Putnam805
Vigo736
Clinton701
Carroll651
Wabash632
Newton618
Steuben591
Scott542
Daviess5215
Henry472
Washington451
Wayne443
Kosciusko391
Rush372
Jasper371
LaGrange362
Fulton341
Fayette334
Marshall311
Pulaski310
Dubois300
Jefferson300
Owen241
Clay231
DeKalb231
Whitley221
Brown211
Tipton201
Knox200
Crawford190
Jay180
Randolph182
Starke172
Sullivan160
Switzerland150
Posey140
Fountain142
Parke130
Blackford121
Huntington122
Warren121
Perry110
Benton100
Union80
Adams81
Gibson70
Vermillion70
Ohio70
Wells70
Martin70
Spencer61
Pike20
Unassigned0113

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 68232

Reported Deaths: 2974
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook466892004
Lake4529162
DuPage4056220
Will3332189
Kane233174
McHenry81442
Winnebago69620
St. Clair60142
Rock Island46514
Kankakee41627
Madison37428
Kendall34610
Sangamon23114
Champaign2126
Randolph2032
Boone15510
Jackson1549
DeKalb1411
Ogle1371
Macon12913
Peoria1264
Clinton1167
McLean1083
Unassigned1050
Whiteside986
Warren880
Jefferson8615
LaSalle842
Monroe7411
Stephenson720
Out of IL684
Iroquois621
Knox610
Henry540
Tazewell533
Lee490
Cass480
Union481
Grundy480
Jasper465
McDonough422
Williamson400
Adams401
Macoupin391
Marion380
Perry350
Montgomery331
Christian284
Morgan261
Livingston231
Pulaski230
Coles221
Vermilion221
Douglas200
Menard160
Fayette162
Jersey151
Mason150
Woodford151
Washington150
Jo Daviess140
Bureau121
Ford111
Mercer100
Carroll102
Crawford100
Shelby101
Hancock100
Franklin100
Bond81
Piatt70
Logan70
Alexander60
Brown60
Moultrie60
Effingham51
Clark50
Henderson50
Saline40
Marshall40
Johnson40
Massac40
Cumberland40
Greene30
De Witt30
Richland30
Fulton30
Lawrence30
Clay20
White20
Wayne20
Schuyler20
Hamilton20
Gallatin20
Wabash10
Hardin10
Pike10
Stark10
Calhoun10
