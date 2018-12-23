Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump: Mattis out as of Jan. 1; deputy to be acting chief

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Landers Center Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Southaven, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

President Donald Trump says Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will leave his post on Jan. 1.

Posted: Dec. 23, 2018 8:54 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will leave his post on Jan. 1. Trump announced Mattis' new departure date in a tweet, and said he's naming deputy defense chief Patrick Shanahan as acting secretary.

The move comes just three days after Mattis resigned in protest over Trump's decision to pull all U.S. troops out of Syria. Mattis originally said he would stay through February to ensure an orderly transition.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/23/2018 11:55:29 AM (GMT -5:00)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Sunny and staying mild, but cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Group awards seven Brazil veterans for service to country

Image

Vermillion County man arrested for dealing meth

Image

Firefighters called to early morning shed fire

Image

Crews battle huge house fire

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Vincennes Lincoln girls tourney

Image

North Daviess beats Loogootee

Image

What to look for when buying a diamond - Ross Elliott Jewelers

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen