Truman House holds Friday fundraiser at the Vigo County Courthouse

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A recovery home in Terre Haute is looking to expand.

That's in hopes to help more people.

There was a fundraiser at the Vigo County Courthouse on Friday for the Truman House.

The Truman House is a home for men recovering from addiction.

The organization is self-sufficient, so it relies on donations and other to help get by.

All of the money raised will go into buying the organization's third house.

