Truman House holds Friday fundraiser at the Vigo County Courthouse

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A recovery home in Terre Haute is looking to expand.
That's in hopes to help more people.
There was a fundraiser at the Vigo County Courthouse on Friday for the Truman House.
The Truman House is a home for men recovering from addiction.
The organization is self-sufficient, so it relies on donations and other to help get by.
All of the money raised will go into buying the organization's third house.
If you missed Friday's fundraiser, you can donate online by clicking here.
