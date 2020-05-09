Clear

Trucking companies picking up business as state begins to re-open

Truck drivers were not immune to layoffs as businesses across the country closed or reduced production. Now, some may be getting back on the road.

Posted: May 9, 2020 6:39 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- At P J Trucking more trucks will soon be back on the road.

We spoke with Heather Hires a supervisor.

Hires said the pandemic slowed down truckers because other businesses drastically reduced production.

She said now, work can pick back up.

Hires said trucking companies and businesses work hand in hand.

That means when businesses started to close or scale back, it slowed down the trucking industry.

Hires said more than half of her drivers had to take off work for health reasons.

The company also had to layoff employees.

Business slowed down so much, Hires said it was a struggle for drivers to get their full-time hours in.

But now, as Indiana moves further into Phase 2 of the Back on Track Plan, hires said it's a light at the end of a long tunnel.

"It is really refreshing I think that even though this has been really hard for a lot of companies I think it's brought a lot of people closer. It has been definitely a roller coaster but I am very excited to get to being crazy," said Hires.

Hires said starting this week she'll be able to start bringing people back as other industries reopen.

