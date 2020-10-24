Truck hits house in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Check out this bizarre accident that happened Friday in Greene County.

You can see a semi flips and barely makes contact with a house!

Sheriff's deputies say it happened Friday on county road 1000 west.

Deputies say a truck was heading north when he tried to avoid hitting a car.

That’s when he somehow slid across the road and hit a house.

It rolled and stopped when it hit the porch.

One person was in the house.

Remarkably, deputies say neither the resident nor the truck driver was injured.