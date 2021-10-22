There's a supply chain crisis, and a shortage of truck drivers could be to blame - here's how one local company says a rule change could help fix it

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A shortage of truck drivers isn't helping the supply chain. There's a truck driver shortage all across the country. But one local company says lowering the age of truck driver eligibility will help solve the problem.

Right now under federal law, truck drivers who are 18, 19, or 20 can't cross state lines. But Mike Morris, the president of Morris Trucking Company says there's more to it than that. He said many insurance companies won't insure 18 to 20-year-olds because of a lack of experience.

"How do you get two years of experience? Well our insurance companies will not let us train people and certify them without two years of experience."

Ralph Butler drives for Morris Trucking Company. He's been a truck driver since 1974. He's on the road a lot.

"In the last year, I've probably driven about 110,000 miles before that it was ranging between 90 and 100,000."

Butler says he would like to see younger truck drivers.

"It would depend on the very specific person some people are ready for it and some people are not even with older people too traffic can be brutal out there."

Meanwhile, Morris says solving the shortage starts with making it easier for younger people to haul goods.

"18-year-olds can go into the military and be trained shortly and sent overseas into some bad situations why can't I train truck drivers and have them go on the road at 18 years old."