Remnants of Hurricane Laura to move into the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - We never have to worry about hurricanes or tropical storms here in the Wabash Valley. We do occasionally have tropical depressions which can still be very dangerous even here at home. A tropical depression usually comes in the form of remnants of hurricanes or tropical storms from the Gulf of Mexico. Wind speeds need to be 38 mph or less to be classified as a tropical depression.

Heavy rainfall and damaging winds are usually the main areas of concern. However, tornadoes can be likely as well since there is a lot of spin the atmosphere with leftover tropical systems.

Tropical depressions are nothing strange for us in Illinois and Indiana. Back in September 2008, the remnants of Hurricane Ike brought 50 mph winds and roughly 2 inches of rainfall here in Terre Haute over the span of 4 days.

So what will the remnants of Hurricane Laura bring us?

Well to be able to track exactly where it will go, we have to look at our current weather conditions here in the Wabash Valley. We have two high pressures currently surrounding us. One in eastern Tennessee, and the other over Missouri. These high pressures will help guide the tropical depression north-eastward into the Valley.

(Current National Hurricane Center Forecast as of 2:00 PM EDT Thursday August 27, 2020.)

As we get close to Friday evening and into Saturday, a cold front will begin to move southward through the Wabash Valley. This cold front will force the tropical depression to the south and east. The cold front will ultimately keep the bulk of the storm away from our area.

Rainfall is likely here in the Valley over the next few days because of Laura. However it appears as if the strongest and most severe portions of the tropical depression will be farther south around portions of Tennessee and Kentucky.

As always, stay tuned to Storm Team 10 for the latest forecast updates.