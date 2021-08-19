'...we're losing everything that we have.' After a life-threatening crash, 'Trish's Road to Recovery' event works to get mom of six help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A local woman and her child were in a life-threatening accident back in May.

Trish McAdams and her daughter Shelby were hit head-on by a vehicle in Jasonville. The collision caused Trish to break several bones, suffer seizures, blood clots, and infections. She almost lost her life.

She has been in and out of the hospital countless times. She says the medical bills are becoming difficult to pay. She and her husband have six children together they need to care for on top of paying these expensive bills.

To help support Trish and her family, a fundraiser is being hosted this Saturday. It is called "Trish's Road to Recovery." The community event will include a dinner, raffles, live music, and Jeep rides.

Trish told News 10 what the fundraiser will mean for her and her family.

"The benefit will help us get through a little bit of normalcy and get a little bit of our life back because we're losing everything that we have," says Mcadams.

The fundraiser will be Saturday, August 21st. It will be from 1 pm to 10 pm. It will be hosted at AM VETS Post 2265. The address is 65 S Schley Pl in West Terre Haute.

Registration for the Jeep and bike ride starts at 8:30 am, with the ride starting at 10 am.