Triple murder investigation underway in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Law officials in Greene County are investigating a triple murder.

Friday night law officials got a call about three deceased individuals.

Two adults and one teenager.

22-year-old Mason George, 21-year-old Jessica Vixler, and one 14-year-old male.

Police aren't releasing his name.

This took place at a resident's home on Mountain Spring road South of Owensburg, Indiana.

The Greene County Sheriff's Department says there is no concern to the general public at this time.

This is being handled by the Greene County Police and Indiana State Police.

This investigation is active and we will keep you posted as we learn more.