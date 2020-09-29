Trick-or-treating in the Wabash Valley

How will trick-or-treating work in different towns across the Wabash Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic? We've been reaching out to local cities to see how they will hand the spookiest night of the year.

We have calls out to other Wabash Valley cities and towns. Many have not made plans yet. Once they do, we will update this story.

Vincennes

Trick-or-treating will take place on October 30 and 31 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

People should follow social distancing rules

Wear face coverings

Kids should not dig into candy bowls

Adults should wear gloves to pass out candy

Keep walkways lit for safety

Sullivan

Will be discussed during an October 13 meeting

