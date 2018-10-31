Clear

Trick-or-treating? Track sex offenders in your area

Children are getting ready to trick or treat. Police are urging you to know who all lives in your neighborhood. And, it's important to note that sex offenders could be on your Halloween route.

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 10:14 AM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Children are getting ready to trick or treat. Police are urging you to know who all lives in your neighborhood. And, it's important to note that sex offenders could be on your Halloween route. 

An online tool  helps track sex offenders. Deputy Bernie Berns is with the Vigo County sheriff's department. He regularly updates Vigo County's sex offender registry. 

The website allows you to type in an address and it will track offenders in the area. Using our News 10's station address, the map shows ten offenders within the area. And, when you click on the dot, it will show you a picture, exact address, and their offenses.

"It's important that you look at the registry and you get familiar with your own neighborhood," Deputy Burns said. "It's important as a parent that you know what houses to avoid before going and knocking on the door."

It's an important tool Burns says more people should take advantage of to have a safe holiday. 

If you want to check out the map, click here.

