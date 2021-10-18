Trick or Treating and other spooky events in the Wabash Valley

It's almost Halloween time - and that means a lot of spooky events for kids. Here's a look at some of the creepy fun you can find across the Wabash Valley!

Terre Haute - Vigo County

Trick or Treating

October 30, 31 from 6 pm to 9 pm

Meadows Halloween Parade at the Meadows Shopping Center

October 30 from 1:00 pm to 2 pm

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat at Northside Community United Methodist Church

October 31 from 5 pm to 7 pm

Halloween Book Giveaway at the Vigo County Public Library

October 29 from 6 pm to 8 pm

Trunk or Treat at Full Gospel Assembly of God

October 29 from 6 pm to 8 pm

Fall Fun Night at Highland Church

October 29 from 7 pm to 10 pm

Trunk or Treat at Union Christian Church

October 31 from 4 pm to 6 pm

Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk at Deming Park

October 30 from 1:30 pm to 3 pm

Jasonville

Trick or Treating - October 30 from 6 pm to 9 pm

Vincennes

Trick or treating - October 30, 31 from 5 pm to 8 pm

Clay County

Clay City Community Trunk or Treat at the Clay City First United Methodist Church

October 30 from 6 pm to 8 pm

Marshall, Ill. Trick or Treating

October 30 from 6 pm to 8 pm

Paris, Illinois

Scare on the Square

October 29 from 5:00 pm to 7 pm

