Trick or Treating and other spooky events in the Wabash Valley

It's almost Halloween time - and that means a lot of spooky events for kids. Here's a look at some of the creepy fun you can find across the Wabash Valley!
Terre Haute - Vigo County
Trick or Treating
October 30, 31 from 6 pm to 9 pm
Meadows Halloween Parade at the Meadows Shopping Center
October 30 from 1:00 pm to 2 pm
Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat at Northside Community United Methodist Church
October 31 from 5 pm to 7 pm
Halloween Book Giveaway at the Vigo County Public Library
October 29 from 6 pm to 8 pm
Trunk or Treat at Full Gospel Assembly of God
October 29 from 6 pm to 8 pm
Fall Fun Night at Highland Church
October 29 from 7 pm to 10 pm
Trunk or Treat at Union Christian Church
October 31 from 4 pm to 6 pm
Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk at Deming Park
October 30 from 1:30 pm to 3 pm
Jasonville
Trick or Treating - October 30 from 6 pm to 9 pm
Vincennes
Trick or treating - October 30, 31 from 5 pm to 8 pm
Clay County
Clay City Community Trunk or Treat at the Clay City First United Methodist Church
October 30 from 6 pm to 8 pm
Marshall, Ill. Trick or Treating
October 30 from 6 pm to 8 pm
Paris, Illinois
Scare on the Square
October 29 from 5:00 pm to 7 pm
