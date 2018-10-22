Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

INDIANA

Terre Haute

October 30 & October 31

6:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Haunted Haute Trick-or-Treating

October 26

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Vincennes

October 30 & October 31

5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

Sullivan

October 30 & October 31

6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Clinton

October 31

5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Rockville

Trick or Treat Around the Square

October 31

5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Linton

October 30 & October 31

6:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Linton Spook Fest

October 27

6:00

Jasonville

October 31

6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Brazil

October 30 & October 31

6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Clay City

October 30 & October 31

5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

ILLINOIS

Paris

October 31

5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Marshall Trunk or Treat

October 27

4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

To submit trick or treat times, send us an email at News10@wthitv.com