Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

INDIANA
Terre Haute
October 30 & October 31
6:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.
Haunted Haute Trick-or-Treating
October 26
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Vincennes
October 30 & October 31
5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
Sullivan
October 30 & October 31
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Clinton
October 31
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Rockville
Trick or Treat Around the Square
October 31
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Linton
October 30 & October 31
6:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Linton Spook Fest
October 27
6:00
Jasonville
October 31
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Brazil
October 30 & October 31
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Clay City
October 30 & October 31
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
ILLINOIS
Paris
October 31
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Marshall Trunk or Treat
October 27
4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
To submit trick or treat times, send us an email at News10@wthitv.com
