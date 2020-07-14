Trick Shots for Charity teams up with local musician to help area veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A fun and unique charity is giving back to area veterans.

Trick Shots for Charity has teamed up with a local musician to raise the money.

Local musician Dylan Schneider has chosen the Loyal Veterans Battalion as his trick shot charity.

The group helps area veterans in need.

Trick shots for Charity is a group that pairs with athletes to raise money for local charities.

The athlete then shoots their "trick shot" and shares the video on social media to get the word out.

Mike Egy is the founder of the Loyal Veterans Battalion

He said the community support has been amazing.

"I know he's from Terre Haute, and he's really making an impact in Nashville in the country scene, so anytime it's a local guy that's doing good and gives back to the community this way, I mean, what's better than that," said Egy.

The founders of Trick Shots for Charity help put these fun videos together.

In this one, Schneider sinks a shot from a four-wheeler for his trick shot.

At the end of the day, organizers said it's all about having fun.. while giving back.

"We also want to remind ourselves daily and the people participating and sharing on Facebook, that we want to raise funds. We want to raise money for these charities because they're doing something special in our community," said Logan Steward.

The money raised will go to help the Loyal Vets Battalion finish work on their transitional house.

While finances may be tight for many right now, Egy said every little bit helps.

"A dollar, or two, it doesn't matter what you donate. If you feel like you want to donate, it doesn't matter how small the donation is," said Egy.

You still have time to donate for this trick shot, or others the group has put together.