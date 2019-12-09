Tribune-Star building will fit Terre Haute Police Department's original plans for a new building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update about the possible move of the Terre Haute Police Department to the Tribune-Star building.

Mayor Duke Bennett told us they've gotten word back from architects that can indeed use the new space for the original plans.

The Tribune-Star building has more space than what they thought they were going to build, however, they hadn't made sure that all of the components of that proposed building would fit into the Tribune-Star building.

Bennett told us everything will fit.

They are now waiting to hear back for an updated price on cost.

Bennett expects things to be moving forward at the beginning of the new year.