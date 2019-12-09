Clear

Tribune-Star building will fit Terre Haute Police Department's original plans for a new building

We have an update about the possible move of the Terre Haute Police Department to the Tribune-Star building.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 4:18 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update about the possible move of the Terre Haute Police Department to the Tribune-Star building.

Mayor Duke Bennett told us they've gotten word back from architects that can indeed use the new space for the original plans.

The Tribune-Star building has more space than what they thought they were going to build, however, they hadn't made sure that all of the components of that proposed building would fit into the Tribune-Star building.

Bennett told us everything will fit.

They are now waiting to hear back for an updated price on cost.

Bennett expects things to be moving forward at the beginning of the new year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 53°
Showers today, colder air tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Plans for Terre Haute's new $40 million Veterans Affairs health center to be released on Wednesday

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Changes may finally be underway for Vigo County educators

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Showers, breezy and warm. High: 56

Image

The Journey

Image

March to end capital punishment

Image

Man killed in Greene County crash

Image

Home improvement scams

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans