Trib-Star announces move to Meadows Shopping Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Meadows at 25th and Poplar in Terre Haute will soon gain another tenant.
The Tribune-Star announced it will move its downtown offices to the city's eastside.
Max Jones, the newspaper's editor says the current building is far too large, and it was time to consolidate.
A move-in date has not yet been set.
Jones says major renovations are underway to accommodate their new headquarters.
The newspaper's production facility will remain on Margaret Avenue.
