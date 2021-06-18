Trial date set for one of the men accused in teenage girl's death

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the two men charged with the death of a 15-year-old girl made his first court appearance on Friday morning.

A Sullivan County judge set a trial date of September 28 for Matthew Todd Earle.

He's charged with criminal recklessness and obstruction of justice.

Indiana State Police arrested Earle and Kyle Johnson.

That's after the shooting death of 15-year-old Mezmeriah Wilson. State police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed.

Johnson will be in court next Friday.

Both are still in the Sullivan County Jail on a $15,000 bond.