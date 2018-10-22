Trial date set for man accused of 18th and Wabash murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge has set a trial date for a man accused of murder in Terre Haute.
Clarence Bell, Jr. was in court on Monday morning.
His trial is set for April 15th, 2019.
Police accused him of shooting and killing Ray Rose in September.
It happened on 18th and Wabash Avenue.
Bell, Jr. is facing charges of murder and obstruction of justice.
He'll be back in court for a bond reduction hearing in November.
The judge set a pretrial date for March 25th.
