Trial date set for Vigo County man accused of killing his mom, and then stealing her car

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County man accused of killing his mom and stealing her car now has a trial date.

Michael Wilson is set to head to trial on February 7, 2022.

Court documents say Wilson will remain in the custody of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office without bond.

During a hearing on Monday, the court also ordered a mental health coordinator to evaluate Wilson.

He faces a charge of murder and auto theft. This comes after police say he murdered his mother, Gayle Wilson, and then stole her car.

If convicted on all charges, Wilson could face close to 70 years in prison.