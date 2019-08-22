Clear

Trial begins for Indiana man accused of killing, eating parts of ex

A prosecutor has told jurors that a southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body told police he had gone to her home “to talk some sense into her” after a breakup days earlier.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 1:22 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor has told jurors that a southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body told police he had gone to her home “to talk some sense into her” after a breakup days earlier.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said in his opening statement Wednesday that the evidence will show 38-year-old Joseph Oberhansley kicked in the door of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton’s Jeffersonville home in September 2014 and stabbed her to death before removing and consuming parts of several of her organs.

The News and Tribune reports that defense attorney Bart Betteau asked jurors to consider the evidence from all angles.

Because of pretrial publicity, the jury was selected from another Indiana county and brought to Clark County for the duration of the trial.

___

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered showers continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Team of Mercy Vigil Tuesday Sept. 10th City Hall @ 7:30pm

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Charlies Pub and Grub to support local survivors of domestic abuse

Image

Thursday: Showers and storms, cooler. HIGH: 80

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Congressman Larry Bucshon holds Woodrow Wilson town hall

Image

155 grants worth $91,000 awarded to Vigo County schools

Image

Crews fight Wednesday night fire in Robinson

Image

Juvenile in custody after Wednesday afternoon stabbing on 4th Avenue in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'