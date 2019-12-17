Trial begins for Terre Haute man accused of murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The trial began for a man accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old.
Dylan Morgan faces charges of murder, reckless homicide, and altering the scene of a crime.
These charges are connected to an incident that happened in 2018.
LINK | DYLAN MORGAN'S CHARGES UPPED TO MURDER AFTER A WEEKEND SHOOTING
Authorities responded to a home on Cleveland Avenue in Terre Haute. Police say Morgan told them 18-year-old Gage Eup shot himself.
However, officials say the investigation revealed Morgan to be the shooter.
Morgan's trial began earlier Tuesday and is expected to last until Thursday.
