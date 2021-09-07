Trespass call lands man behind bars on several charges after he was accused of fighting police

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A trespassing call in Vincennes lands a man behind bars on several other charges.

The Vincennes Police Department says they were called to Autumn Ridge because someone was trespassing. That's where police said they found the suspect, Jacob Farris.

Police said they learned Farris had four warrants in Knox County and another in Lawrence County, Illinois.

When police tried to detain Farris, they said he fought with the officers.

He was ultimately arrested. Police said they found around 25 grams of meth on him.

He was charged with: