Trent Miles selected as new Boys and Girls Club leader

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new leader has been named to the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club in Terre Haute.
On Thursday, the organization announced Trent Miles will take over as the CEO.
In a release, the Boys and Girls Club said Miles will oversee the day-to-day operations, focus on strategic initiatives, expand programming, community, and partnerships.
Miles previously was the head football coach for Indiana State University. Most recently he was an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.
He takes over on October 1.
