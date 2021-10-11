Trees down, power out, and tents blowing away - Parke County, and Covered Bridge Festival hit by severe weather

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are tracking severe weather as it moves through the Wabash Valley and Parke County - with the Covered Bridge Festival is in the path of the storms.

We reached out to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole. He told us Rockville appears to have been the most impacted by the storms.

He reports Rockville is dealing with power outages, downed trees, and tents from the festival blowing away.

When we checked in with Sheriff Cole, he told us visibility was down to zero in areas.

So far, no injuries have been reported.