TREES Inc. hosts cookout to teach community about importance of the enviornment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks got some good food for a good cause Saturday.

TREES Inc. held a ribeye cookout at Baesler's Market Saturday afternoon.

All proceeds were given back to the group.

It's a way to help educate everyone about the environment and the importance of planting trees and pulling invasive species.

"We really want to make awareness, not only for planting trees we also want to make awareness we do education. We go to the elementary schools just making awareness of everything we do for our enviornment and the community, because it is very important," said Kim Kimbler, President of Trees.

For more information about upcoming cookouts at Baesler's, you can head to store's Facebook page.